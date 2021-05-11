Early Dover odds list Martin Truex Jr. as favorite

Dan Beaver
·2 min read
The season’s only multiple winner, Martin Truex Jr. leads the early Cup odds from PointsBet Sportsbook ahead of Sunday’s Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway (2 p.m. ET on FS1).

As of Tuesday, PointsBet lists Truex at +375. Last week, Truex earned his third victory of the season in the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway with odds of +725. Truex won the 2019 spring Dover race and finished second in his last three attempts. He also won in 2016 and finished worse than fifth only once since.

MORE: NASCAR Power Rankings

One way to view American Odds is to move the decimal point two positions to the left. That will let a bettor know what they will make on a $1 bet. The return on investment for +375 odds is $3.75. For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a line of +300 is the same as 3/1.

The next favorite is Kyle Larson, who finished second last week and won at Las Vegas Motor Speedway earlier this season. Larson won in his last attempt at Dover, which came in fall 2019. He was third earlier that season. Larson is listed at +460.

Denny Hamlin is ranked third. He won one of the two races held at Dover last year with a victory on Saturday during the doubleheader weekend. Hamlin is listed at +575.

Kevin Harvick, the winner of the second race of the doubleheader last year, ranks fourth. He is listed at +750.

Kyle Busch rounds out the top five. Busch owns three Dover wins with the most recent coming in 2017. He has only one top-five on this track since – a third-place finish in last year’s Saturday race. Busch is listed at +800.

Chase Elliott began his Dover career with one win and six top-fives in his first seven races. He’s failed to finish twice in his last three attempts. In 2019, his race ended early with a blown engine. He was eliminated by an accident last year. Elliott is listed at +900.

Dan Beaver handicaps NASCAR races for NBC Edge.

Early Dover odds list Martin Truex Jr. as favorite originally appeared on NBCSports.com

