It’s early, but Detroit Red Wings’ hot start has Steve Yzerman on a throne, not a hot seat

The Detroit Red Wings’ six-game point streak ended Thursday with their loss to the Winnipeg Jets at Little Caesars Arena.

The 4-1 loss was disappointing because it came at home, but also because it was the first time this season the Wings didn’t score at least two goals.

And that’s clearly unacceptable for the NHL’s top-scoring team! It’s unacceptable for the second-place team in the Eastern Conference to go winless in the past two games!

“I’m not alarmed with our 0-1-1 the last two (games),” coach Derek Lalonde said Thursday night. “We did do some pretty good things. The puck just didn’t go in for us tonight.”

But that the Wings’ “struggles” qualify as news is a testament to how far and how fast this team has come with 10% of its season finished.

Red Wings right wing Christian Fischer looks for a shot against Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord during the first period on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, at Little Caesars Arena.

After Thursday, the Wings owned the NHL’s second-best power play at 38.7% and were tied with Boston for the best goal differential at plus-11.

Oh, yeah. They also had five wins and 11 points, which puts them on pace for 113 points.

ONE HUNDRED AND THIRTEEN POINTS!

Those are pinball numbers, folks. I forgot the points even went that high in the NHL (outside of Boston, at least). If the Wings get to 113, it would be their most since … well … since they won the Stanley Cup in 2007-08.

Yeah, I know. I just slapped myself for even mentioning it.

Because it’s early. It’s very early. Realistically, I don’t expect the Wings to keep up this torrid pace for the remaining 74 games. But at the very least, this fast start is a significantly promising sign.

“It’s the start we were wanting,” Dylan Larkin said after the Wings won their fifth straight with a 6-2 victory Sunday over Calgary. “We really got out of the gates hot and it’s really exciting. It’s our whole team, the depth of our team.”

Red Wings right wing Alex DeBrincat jumps into the arms of defenseman Moritz Seider after he scored against Seattle during the third period of the Wings' 5-4 overtime loss on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, at Little Caesars Arena.

And we all have one person to thank for this: Me.

Because I’ve been trying to light a fire under general manager Steve Yzerman for years to take a chance by keeping the talent he has or signing some elite players and finally making this team better.

Of course, I’m kidding. I’m way, way down the thank-you list ... like maybe third or fourth.

Yzerman deserves all the praise for what’s happening. He did finally take that chance by trading for Alex DeBrincat and then signing him to a four-year, $31.5 million deal, which kind of feels like a steal now that he has nine goals — on pace for 73. Like I said, it’s early.

DeBrincat’s wild success also has helped transform not only the top line with Larkin and Lucas Raymond, but also the entire vibe of the team.

The main lesson amid this hot start is that Yzerman should be encouraged to keep going and keep adding players, instead of sending them away at the trade deadline. So far, he has proved to be a cautious and conservative general manager with the Wings, so it feels like he needs overwhelming proof that his team is a playoff contender in order to gamble on acquiring a big player at the trade deadline.

We haven’t seen him take that chance yet. But it’s almost unimaginable, even this early, that the Wings won’t at least be close enough to a playoff spot for Yzerman to be tempted to add a piece or two. If nothing else, this great start should be something everyone can point to later this season as an example of the team’s potential.

Red Wings right wing Alex DeBrincat, left, celebrates with defenseman Moritz Seider, center, and left wing David Perron after he scored against Seattle during the third period of the Wings' 5-4 overtime loss on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, at Little Caesars Arena.

Yzerman also likes sizing up his team’s promise by how it fares against its competition. That makes Saturday’s showdown in Boston with the league’s leading team a little more meaningful.

So where are the Wings headed? It’s hard to say because it’s early and they’re still growing — though clearly improving — in Lalonde’s second year. Late penalties cost them against Seattle and early penalties cost them against the Jets. If they can play more disciplined hockey and especially avoid careless stick penalties, that should make a big difference.

Last year, the Wings showed promise but finished with only 80 points, 12 away from a wild card spot. Even if they regressed to last season’s points-percentage clip of .488, they would finish with 83 points this season.

As I predicted, that would be enough to qualify as avoiding a bust season. But it’s hard to even fathom the Wings struggling to that extent the rest of the way.

I also wrote recently that Yzerman could start feeling some warmth under his seat as soon as next season if the Wings don’t show significant improvement this season.

But right now, it sure feels different, doesn’t it? Yes, it’s early, but it looks a little more like Yzerman is suddenly sitting on a cozy throne with the only heat around him coming off his scorching hot team.

