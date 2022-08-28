Early crash at Daytona collects Ryan Blaney, shakes up playoff picture

A multi-car crash at Lap 31 of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race collected Ryan Blaney, altering his odds of making the playoffs.

MORE: Live leaderboard | Points as they run

The early-race incident began at the exit of Turn 2, where leader Erik Jones was pushed sideways on the inside line by Denny Hamlin. Hamlin checked up and was turned by Blaney from behind. Blaney veered right to avoid the spinning car of Christopher Bell but couldn’t miss the No. 20 Toyota, getting hit by Bell and making significant right-front contact with the outside SAFER barrier.

Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski were also included.

Blaney entered the Coke Zero Sugar 400 as the 15th seed in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff standings, maintaining a 25-point advantage over Martin Truex Jr. Truex flat-spotted his tires attempting to avoid the incident but received no further damage. Truex finished fifth in Stage 1 and collected six points. Blaney was able to continue from the accident and remained one lap down after the stage end.

If a new driver other than Blaney or Truex wins Sunday’s event, whomever of the duo ends the day with the most points will collect the final playoff position.

RELATED: NASCAR Playoffs 101

This story will be updated.