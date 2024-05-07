Early County High School taps Dionis Bryant as boy's basketball coach

BLAKELY, Ga. - Early County High School is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dionis Bryant as the new head coach for the Boys Basketball Program. Coach Bryant brings a wealth of experience and a deep connection to the school, having been a standout student-athlete and a former player for the outgoing head coach, Randy Isom.

Bryant's association with the Early County High School basketball program dates back to his days as a student, where he played under the guidance of Coach Isom himself. Reflecting on his protege's appointment, Coach Isom expressed his confidence in Bryant's abilities, stating, "I am proud to announce that Dionis Bryant has been appointed as the new head coach for the ECHS Boys Basketball Program. I am confident that he will do an excellent job. I have had the pleasure of watching him grow and witness his positive character as a young man, which will help him develop our kids into great athletes and young men."

Upon accepting the position, Coach Bryant expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to lead his alma mater's basketball program, saying, "I’m very excited about this opportunity to coach such an amazing group of young men. And for it to be right here in my hometown is truly a blessing. I would like to thank everyone who had a hand in making this decision from top to bottom, and I am ready to begin this new chapter of my life."

Coach Bryant's tenure in the Early County School System extends beyond the basketball court. He currently serves as a Physical Education teacher for Early County Middle School (ECMS) and has spent the past six years coaching the ECMS Boys Basketball team. Additionally, Bryant has dedicated eight years to the ECHS Football program, serving as an Assistant Coach.

As an alumnus of Early County High School, Coach Bryant embodies the school's values and traditions, making him an ideal candidate to lead the Boys Basketball Program into the future. With his experience, passion for the game, and commitment to developing student-athletes both on and off the court, Coach Bryant is poised to continue the program's legacy of excellence.