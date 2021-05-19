Early COTA odds list Chase Elliott as heavy favorite; Martin Truex Jr. is second

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Beaver
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The winner of four of the last five road course races, Chase Elliott is heavily favored in early Cup odds at PointsBet Sportsbook ahead of Sunday’s EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas (2:30 p.m. ET on FS1).

As of Wednesday morning, PointsBet lists Elliott at +235. Elliott still seeks his first victory in a season that has showcased 10 winners in 13 races. One of his best opportunities to win early in the year came on the Daytona International Speedway road course where he opened at +195. Elliott spun late in the event while attempting to pass eventual runner-up Denny Hamlin. Elliott finished 21st.

One way to view American Odds is to move the decimal point two positions to the left. That will let a bettor know what they will make on a $1 bet. The return on investment for +235 odds is $2.35. For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a line of +300 is the same as 3/1.

The next favorite is Martin Truex, Jr., who won three of six road course races and finished second in two others from 2017-19. Truex has consistently ranked as one of the top road course racers with odds in the +400 range in his last two Daytona road course events. This week, he is listed at +460 at COTA.

Denny Hamlin is ranked third, but the gap to second is notable. He has top fives in four of his last six road course events and won most recently on this track type at Watkins Glen International in 2016. Hamlin is listed at +1000.

Kyle Busch ranks fourth with odds of +1300. Busch has finished 30th or worse in five of his last seven road course races, including the last four consecutive.

Kyle Larson is next at +1500. He has earned only one top-five finish, a fourth in his rookie season of 2014 at Watkins Glen.

Ryan Blaney won the inaugural race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. He is ranked at +1600.

The winner of the first road course race of 2021, Christopher Bell is listed at +2200.

Two notable drivers further down the ranking are AJ Allmendinger and Austin Cindric, both making an appearance with a part-time team.

Cindric won two road course races in the Xfinity Series last year in back-to-back weekends at Road America and on the Daytona road course. He is listed at +2500.

Allmendinger’s only Cup victory to date came in 2014 at Watkins Glen. He is listed at +2800.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Dan Beaver handicaps NASCAR races for NBC Edge.

Early COTA odds list Chase Elliott as heavy favorite; Martin Truex Jr. is second originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • NASCAR Cup crew chiefs fined for lug nut violations at Dover

    Crew chiefs were fined $10,000 each.

  • Drivers racing in different series for NASCAR at COTA

    Multiple drivers, including Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch, will race across different series in NASCAR's first weekend at Circuit of the Americas.

  • Power Ranking After: Dover 1

    The past two weeks have revealed repeat winners. But just as NASCAR achieves normalcy, they head to a road course to shake things up. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

  • NASCAR at COTA betting preview: Chase Elliott is the obvious favorite heading into the inaugural race

    Martin Truex Jr. is the No. 2 favorite, though his odds are twice as high.

  • Israel keeps pounding Gaza to stop rocket fire: "Whatever it takes"

    Fighter jets hammered the Palestinian enclave again as Israelis near the Gaza border rushed to bomb shelters to dodge a fresh salvo of Hamas rockets.

  • ‘An Outbreak of Major Bipartisanship’ on Infrastructure Financing?

    The challenges Biden faces in reaching a bipartisan infrastructure deal were on display at a Senate Finance Committee hearing Tuesday on financing options for such a package. “Right now in Washington, D.C, it would be hard to get members of Congress to agree on the proper way to butter toast, but I think everybody understands the importance of upgrading infrastructure,” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR), the committee chair, said in his opening remarks. But Wyden also said that, to his mind, the “obvious answer” to the tough question of how to pay for infrastructure in a fair way was to have businesses pick up the tab: “It is long past time for mega-corporations to pay a fair share for building and repairing roads and bridges. They drive trucks across America’s roads and highways. They send products to market through our airports and our waterways. They rely on our power grids and communication systems. And it seems to me to be just basic fairness that they ought to pitch in for the infrastructure that makes our country an economic superpower.” Wyden said that “mega corporations” have never in modern history contributed less to federal revenues than they do now, and he again cited Congressional Budget Office data indicating that in the wake of the 2017 GOP tax overhaul, corporate income tax revenue is down nearly 40% from the 21st century average. He also rejected the Republican idea of having user fees pay for infrastructure, arguing that those fees suggest that “middle class workers are supposed to pay what mega-corporations will not.” Moments later, Sen. Mike Crapo (R-ID), the top Republican on the Finance Committee, called the idea of corporate tax increases “counterproductive and a non-starter on my side of the aisle.” Crapo defended looking to user fees, including those on electric vehicle drivers, to pay for infrastructure. “There is no silver bullet for how to pay for transportation infrastructure, but historically it has been paid for by user fees, which makes sense,” he said. “To maximize use of taxpayer dollars, we should consider proposals to attract private capital for infrastructure projects, repurpose unused federal funds, and improve and expand upon existing infrastructure loan programs.” Both senators agreed on one possible funding option: Wyden and Crapo both expressed openness to renewing the Build America Bond program created under the Obama administration. The Hill’s Naomi Jagoda explains that under that program “state and local governments could issue taxable bonds in 2009 and 2010 and receive a subsidy from the federal government for a portion of their interest costs. The program was popular, with about $180 billion of bonds issued, but was not renewed when it expired.” "This is an approach that Congress has to return to because it works," Wyden said. Crapo agreed, saying the bonds “can be a significant way of incentivizing private capital into our infrastructure.” Wyden called that “an outbreak of major bipartisanship.” Read more about the Build America Bond program and a similar new proposal at The Hill. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • Has Roush Fenway Racing offered Brad Keselowski an ownership stake?

    Roush has reportedly offered Keselowski a contract to drive the No. 6 car in 2022. And that contract includes an ownership stake in the team.

  • Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs changes jersey number from 37 to 6

    Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs changed his jersey number from 37 to 6 following the NFL's new numbering rules being implemented.

  • Senate Republicans do not offer Biden officials new infrastructure plan

    U.S. Republican lawmakers met on Tuesday with top officials from President Joe Biden's administration to seek common ground on an infrastructure proposal but said they did not present a new plan of their own. Senators who attended the meeting with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said they discussed how infrastructure investment would be paid for. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, who is leading the Republican effort, announced a counter-proposal of $568 billion https://www.reuters.com/world/us/republicans-unveil-568-bln-infrastructure-package-counter-bidens-23-trillion-2021-04-22 in April, far short of Biden's $2.3 trillion plan.

  • CJ Fredrick expects success at Kentucky: ‘I think this team this year, everyone fits’

    The former Covington Catholic star hopes to live up to his family’s legacy.

  • Drivers offer impressions of Circuit of The Americas at Goodyear tire test

    Editor’s note: This story initially ran March 2, 2021. Visions of a five-wide dash past the start-finish line danced through Martin Truex Jr.’s head as he and two other NASCAR Cup Series champions got a glimpse of the Circuit of The Americas road course during Tuesday’s Goodyear tire test in Austin, Texas. Truex, the 2017 […]

  • Veteran goalies getting their shot in Stanley Cup playoffs

    For teams in the NHL playoffs Wednesday, there is comfort with having experience – particularly with a Vezina Trophy or a Stanley Cup winner — between the pipes. Washington has the postseason's oldest goaltender with 39-year-old Craig Anderson, who has held his own against 2014 Vezina winer Tuukka Rask of Boston entering Game 3 of their first-round series. There is also a Game 2 matchup of players who have been part of Cup-winning teams in Colorado’s Philipp Grubauer (2018 with Washington) and Jordan Binnington (2019) of St. Louis.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Lakers and Warriors set for play-in matchup

    The play-in tournament is set to start Tuesday night with four Eastern Conference teams squaring off.

  • Andre Muniz breaks Ronaldo Souza's arm at UFC 262: 'I heard it snap'

    Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is known as “the gentle art,” but there was nothing gentle about the way that Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza lost on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston in the featured preliminary bout of UFC 262.

  • Motor racing-Grosjean seals first IndyCar pole position

    The Frenchman put up a blistering top lap of 1:09.4396 just a month after launching his series debut, edging out two-time NTT Indycar Series Champion Josef Newgarden by more than a tenth of a second in a dazzling effort for Dale Coyne Racing. "When I saw the (first qualifying) group I was in, I was like, ‘Oh, dear, if we can get out of the first group, we’re going to be OK,’ and we did," said Grosjean, a veteran of 179 Formula One races.

  • Hawks to face Knicks in NBA Playoffs

    Trae Young and the Hawks have plenty of firepower, but can they exert their will against Julius Randle and the hard-nosed Knicks?

  • MLB roundup: Tigers' Spencer Turnbull no-hits M's

    Detroit right-hander Spencer Turnbull pitched the fifth no-hitter of the season Tuesday, leading the Tigers past the host Seattle Mariners 5-0. Turnbull (3-2) walked two and struck out nine. The Mariners were no-hit for the second time this month, as the Baltimore Orioles' John Means accomplished the feat on May 5 in Seattle.

  • Sean Shelby’s Shoes: What’s next for Michael Chandler after UFC 262 title-fight loss?

    See who Michael Chandler should fight next after falling short of the lightweight title against Charles Oliveira in the UFC 262 headliner.

  • Them again: Djokovic and Nadal to meet in Italian Open final

    Maybe the new generation of tennis players isn’t quite so ready to end the eras of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. Titles for Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev in the Monte Carlo Masters and Madrid Open, respectively, raised speculation again that the Big Three — including 39-year-old Roger Federer — was expiring. Djokovic, who turns 34 in a week, and Nadal, who turns 35 next month, won a total of three matches over younger players on Saturday and will renew their record-setting rivalry in the Italian Open final on Sunday — exactly two weeks before Roland Garros starts.

  • Jeremy Lin posts farewell message to NBA after not getting call up

    "For reasons I’ll never fully know, that chance never materialized. But I proved I'm better than ever and an NBA player."