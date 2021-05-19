Early COTA odds list Chase Elliott as heavy favorite; Martin Truex Jr. is second

The winner of four of the last five road course races, Chase Elliott is heavily favored in early Cup odds at PointsBet Sportsbook ahead of Sunday’s EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas (2:30 p.m. ET on FS1).

As of Wednesday morning, PointsBet lists Elliott at +235. Elliott still seeks his first victory in a season that has showcased 10 winners in 13 races. One of his best opportunities to win early in the year came on the Daytona International Speedway road course where he opened at +195. Elliott spun late in the event while attempting to pass eventual runner-up Denny Hamlin. Elliott finished 21st.

One way to view American Odds is to move the decimal point two positions to the left. That will let a bettor know what they will make on a $1 bet. The return on investment for +235 odds is $2.35. For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a line of +300 is the same as 3/1.

The next favorite is Martin Truex, Jr., who won three of six road course races and finished second in two others from 2017-19. Truex has consistently ranked as one of the top road course racers with odds in the +400 range in his last two Daytona road course events. This week, he is listed at +460 at COTA.

Denny Hamlin is ranked third, but the gap to second is notable. He has top fives in four of his last six road course events and won most recently on this track type at Watkins Glen International in 2016. Hamlin is listed at +1000.

Kyle Busch ranks fourth with odds of +1300. Busch has finished 30th or worse in five of his last seven road course races, including the last four consecutive.

Kyle Larson is next at +1500. He has earned only one top-five finish, a fourth in his rookie season of 2014 at Watkins Glen.

Ryan Blaney won the inaugural race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. He is ranked at +1600.

The winner of the first road course race of 2021, Christopher Bell is listed at +2200.

Two notable drivers further down the ranking are AJ Allmendinger and Austin Cindric, both making an appearance with a part-time team.

Cindric won two road course races in the Xfinity Series last year in back-to-back weekends at Road America and on the Daytona road course. He is listed at +2500.

Allmendinger’s only Cup victory to date came in 2014 at Watkins Glen. He is listed at +2800.

Dan Beaver handicaps NASCAR races for NBC Edge.

Early COTA odds list Chase Elliott as heavy favorite; Martin Truex Jr. is second originally appeared on NBCSports.com