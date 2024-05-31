Early contender Sei Young Kim withdraws from 2024 U.S. Women’s Open

LANCASTER, Pa. – Sei Young Kim withdrew from the second round of the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open with a back injury after starting the day in a share of fifth.

Kim, making her 11th Women’s Open start, shot 70 in the opening round. On Friday, she was six over after 12 holes when she pulled out of the tournament.

Kim had finished in the top 20 at this event in her last five appearances. A 12-time winner on the LPGA, the 2020 KPMG Women’s PGA champion last won on tour at the 2020 Pelican Women’s Championship. She struggled with a back injury in the 2019 season, changing her swing and workout regimen to heal.

