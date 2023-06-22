Early Big 12 superlative predictions for the 2023 football season

Big 12 media days is around the corner with several media members submitting their 2023 predictions for the season. Texas is seeing plenty of shine, and frankly it’s warranted.

The most meticulous prosecuting attorney couldn’t find fault with the Texas wide receiver room. In addition, it’s hard not to like what Texas has on the offensive line. At tight end, the Longhorns return perhaps their best 2024 NFL draft prospect in Ja’Tavion Sanders. On the defensive side, the team adds elite safety Jalen Catalon to the No. 3 defense in the Big 12 from a season ago.

CBS Sports’ Shehan Jeyarajah is buying stock in Texas predicting the Longhorns will win Big 12 offensive, defensive and newcomer players of the year awards. Even if the rightful winners of those awards are Longhorns, it’s likely the coaches in the conference will vote for players from other teams. With that in mind, here’s a look at potential superlative winners for the upcoming season.

Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Will Howard.

Howard isn’t going to be the best offensive player in the Big 12, but that’s not how the award works. Last season, TCU quarterback Max Duggan took home the honor over Texas running back Bijan Robinson. As you might recall, Robinson was the No. 8 pick in the NFL draft with Duggan nowhere in the vicinity. The award will likely be given to one of the two quarterbacks in the Big 12 championship game. I expect Howard to be one of those players.

Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year

Jaylan Ford.

The conference already owes Ford the award for the league’s best defensive player for his 2022 season. He will probably win the award this year. He’s one of a handful of Texas defenders who could take home those honors.

Big 12 Freshman of the Year

Peyton Bowen.

Bowen could win first-team all-conference honors at safety and it wouldn’t surprise. He’s that kind of talent for the Oklahoma Sooners secondary. Miss me with the often stated platitudes suggesting one shouldn’t place expectations on freshmen. Bowen has the speed, size and physicality to be the best Oklahoma safety in a long time. It could all be on display this season.

Big 12 Newcomer of the Year

Kedon Slovis.

Texas wide receiver AD Mitchell might be the rightful winner of the award, but you can expect not everyone will see it that way. I anticipate Kedon Slovis to have a surprise bounce-back year for BYU at quarterback.

Big 12 Champion

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Texas.

There’s a strong chance the Longhorns will take home a Big 12 championship this season for the first time since 2009. The team is stacked with proven players across the board. The question will be whether or not head coach Steve Sarkisian can manage this team to a championship. It’s a fair question but one that Sarkisian will have the opportunity to definitively answer in 2023.

