Early betting odds released for the Oregon Ducks 2020 football season

Coming off of a Pac-12 Championship, Rose Bowl Championship and fifth overall final ranking in the Associated Press poll, the Oregon Ducks program is on the rise again.

And it's never too early to look at next season.

If you believe the Ducks will continue their upward trend, as they've increased their win total each season since 2016, then the next stop is the College Football Playoff for Coach Mario Cristobal and company.

Do you think they can make it? Or even win it all? If you do, you can make some serious cash.

FanDuel has released betting odds for the upcoming 2020 college football season for who will win the national championship and the Heisman Trophy.

They're offering the Oregon Ducks to win the national championship at +6000 or 60-1 odds, as of Tuesday afternoon. Earlier screenshots indicate it opened at 80-1.

Clemson (+200), Ohio State (+400) and Alabama (+500) are the favorites in FanDuel to win the championship.

However, if you have faith in an Oregon player bringing home the second Heisman Trophy in program history after Mariota's win in 2014, you have two players to choose from: running back CJ Verdell is +6000 or 60-1 to win the award and quarterback Tyler Shough is +10000 or 100-1 to win.

Verdell is coming off of back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons for the Ducks, finishing with 1,220 yards and eight touchdowns this past season. Meanwhile, Shough backed up Justin Herbert the past two seasons in Eugene and threw for 144 yards and three touchdowns in limited action as a redshirt freshman. His teammates have spoken highly of him, but he will enter a quarterback competition this upcoming training camp with redshirt freshman Cade Millen, and four-star recruits Jay Butterfield and Robby Ashford.

The odds on favorites to win the Heisman are Ohio State quarterback and reigning Heisman finalist Justin Fields (+175), Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (+450) and Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (+1200).

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow was +20000 or 200-1 to win the award before this past season.

