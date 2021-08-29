Early betting odds have Oklahoma Sooners as heavy favorites vs Tulane Green Wave

Yesterday marked the beginning of the 2021 college football season. It’s been a long nine months since the Oklahoma Sooners gave the Florida Gators a beatdown that had Florida representatives and faithful scrambling for excuses.

With a plethora of highly talented players returning for the 2021 season, the Sooners are one of the favorites to win the national championship. At Tipico, the Sooners currently have the fifth-best betting odds to hoist the national title at +800 behind Alabama (+250), Clemson (+350), Ohio State (+550), and Georgia (+550).

Only Georgia joins the Oklahoma Sooners in the top five, bringing back its starting quarterback from the 2020 season as J.T. Daniels and Spencer Rattler return for their squads.

The Oklahoma Sooners must find a way to navigate a Big 12 schedule that’s tripped them up over the years. Still, if they’re able to do that and win their seventh straight Big 12 championship, it should put them in a great position to win their eighth national championship in school history.

List

2021 Oklahoma Sooners game-by-game predictions

With the start of the season just six days away for the Sooners, the early betting odds favor the Oklahoma Sooners on the road against the Tulane Green Wave per Tipico betting odds.

Line: Oklahoma (-26.5)

Over/Under: 68.5

Money Line: OU -5000 | UCLA +1300

The Sooners and the Green Wave will kick off at 11:00 a.m. CST on ABC. Lincoln Riley is 4-0 as the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners and his offense have scored at least 48 points per game in each of the contests. The Sooners are averaging 54 points per game in those four contests.

