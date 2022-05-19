Early betting odds for the Atlanta Falcons in 2022

As the Cincinnati Bengals proved in 2021, the NFL is still the most unpredictable major sports league. Any team can rise up and make a Super Bowl run in any given year, but with a young, inexperienced roster and a new quarterback under center, the Falcons aren’t exactly a Super Bowl favorite in 2022.

If you are determined to bet on Atlanta this season, though, there are some things you may want to consider. Check out the team’s early betting odds, as provided by Tipico Sportsbook.

How many wins?

Absolutely no one is giving the Falcons anything this season. With so much turnover on both sides of the football, many are questioning how competitive this team will be in 2022, and if some of that 2021 luck will run out. Per Tipico Sportsbook, the Falcons are projected to find between four and five wins.

Over / 4.5: -110 (Bet $110 to win $100)

Under / 4.5: -110 (Bet $110 to win $100)

Can the Falcons win the NFC South?

Early in the offseason, it appeared the Falcons would have a chance to win the division once Tom Brady retired, but those odds quickly bottomed out after the future Hall of Famer changed his mind. Additionally, the Falcons parted ways with their own future Hall of Famer in Matt Ryan, which lowered their odds of taking home the division title. The 2016 season was the last time the Falcons won the NFC South.

Straight 1-2 Forecast:

Falcons / Buccaneers: +2000 (Bet $100 to win $2,000)

Falcons / Saints: +10000 (Bet $100 to win $10,000)

Falcons / Panthers: +20000 (Bet $100 to win $20,000)

Overall:

Falcons: +1500 (Bet $100 to win $1,500)

Will the Falcons make the post-season?

The Falcons’ 23-16 win over the Rams in the 2017 playoffs feels like it took place a decade ago. Atlanta would lose to Philadelphia the following week and haven’t returned to the postseason since.

Will they make the postseason?

YES: +600 (Bet $100 to win $600)

NO: -1205 (Bet $1,205 to win $100)

Lowest odds to win the NFC Conference

Even the most optimistic of fans have a hard time predicting a Super Bowl berth for Atlanta in 2022. However, as the Bengals showed last year, young talent can go a long way, and the Falcons have several young prospects to work with.

NFC Champion:

Falcons: +6000 (Bet $100 to win $6,000)

Super Bowl Winner?

The Falcons are tied with five other teams with the lowest odds to win Super Bowl 57. This was very much expected, especially with Ryan departing after 14 seasons.

Super Bowl winner:

Falcons: +10000 (Bet $100 to win $10,000)

Miscellaneous

Offense Rookie of the Year: WR Drake London: +750, QB Desmond Ridder: +1500

Defense Rookie of the Year: EDGE Arnold Ebiketie +4000

Comeback Player of the Year: QB Marcus Mariota +1500

Coach of the Year: Arthur Smith +5000

Fan Vote

