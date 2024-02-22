Early betting lines released for three key Texas games in 2024

FanDuel recently released early betting lines for some of the top college football games in 2024.

Texas is featured in three of the top games. Michigan, Georgia and Oklahoma will be tough tests for the Longhorns this upcoming season. However, FanDuel has Texas favored in two of the three matchups.

The lone game Texas is likely to be an underdog for is the Georgia matchup that will take place in Austin in October. FanDuel opens with the Bulldogs as the 1.5-point favorite.

The Longhorns are 2.5-point favorites over Michigan in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines lost head coach Jim Harbaugh to the NFL and numerous starters from its national championship squad.

One of the more surprising betting lines from FanDuel is how much Texas is favored over Oklahoma in 2024. The Longhorns are 10.5-point favorites over their rival.

Here’s a look at FanDuel’s early betting lines for other key matchups.

EARLY CFB GAME BETTING LINES DROPPED 🚨 Notable Lines: • Ohio State (-7) vs. Michigan 🌰

• Oregon (-1.5) vs. Ohio State 🦆

• Georgia (-1.5) @ Texas 🐶

• Texas (-2.5) @ Michigan 🤘

• LSU (-2.5) vs. Alabama 🐯

• Georgia (-3.5) @ Alabama 🐶

• Texas (-10.5) vs. Oklahoma 🤘… pic.twitter.com/oOtcVmOFYU — College Football Report (@CFBRep) February 22, 2024

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire