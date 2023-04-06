Early 2023 college football national championship odds
The 2023 college football season may be months away, but it is never too early to take a look at the expected contenders. FanDuel has released national championship odds for the upcoming season.
Georgia is the heavy favorite as the Bulldogs look to make it three straight titles in 2023. Fellow SEC rival Alabama follows Georgia as the Crimson Tide looks to take the CFP crown back. Each squad is going to break in a new quarterback as Stetson Bennett and Bryce Young are NFL bound.
Ohio State and Michigan are next up on the list representing the Big Ten. Both teams qualified for the playoff last season and have hopes for a return appearance. Ohio State was a field goal away from taking down Georgia in the semifinals.
USC just missed the playoff a season ago. With Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams returning, the Trojans look to qualify for their first CFP.
Here is a look at each team receiving national championship odds according to FanDuel.
+220
Georgia Bulldogs
+500
Alabama Crimson Tide
+700
Ohio State Buckeyes
+1000
Michigan Wolverines
+1600
USC Trojans
+1800
Florida State Seminoles
LSU Tigers
+2000
Clemson Tigers
Penn State Nittany Lions
+3000
Texas Longhorns
Oregon Ducks
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Washington Huskies
Tennessee Volunteers