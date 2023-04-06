Early 2023 college football national championship odds

The 2023 college football season may be months away, but it is never too early to take a look at the expected contenders. FanDuel has released national championship odds for the upcoming season.

Georgia is the heavy favorite as the Bulldogs look to make it three straight titles in 2023. Fellow SEC rival Alabama follows Georgia as the Crimson Tide looks to take the CFP crown back. Each squad is going to break in a new quarterback as Stetson Bennett and Bryce Young are NFL bound.

Ohio State and Michigan are next up on the list representing the Big Ten. Both teams qualified for the playoff last season and have hopes for a return appearance. Ohio State was a field goal away from taking down Georgia in the semifinals.

USC just missed the playoff a season ago. With Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams returning, the Trojans look to qualify for their first CFP.

Here is a look at each team receiving national championship odds according to FanDuel.

+220

  • Georgia Bulldogs

+500

  • Alabama Crimson Tide

+700

  • Ohio State Buckeyes

+1000

  • Michigan Wolverines

+1600

  • USC Trojans

+1800

  • Florida State Seminoles

  • LSU Tigers

+2000

  • Clemson Tigers

  • Penn State Nittany Lions

+3000

  • Texas Longhorns

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Notre Dame Fighting Irish

  • Washington Huskies

  • Tennessee Volunteers

