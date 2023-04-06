Early 2023 college football national championship odds

The 2023 college football season may be months away, but it is never too early to take a look at the expected contenders. FanDuel has released national championship odds for the upcoming season.

Georgia is the heavy favorite as the Bulldogs look to make it three straight titles in 2023. Fellow SEC rival Alabama follows Georgia as the Crimson Tide looks to take the CFP crown back. Each squad is going to break in a new quarterback as Stetson Bennett and Bryce Young are NFL bound.

Ohio State and Michigan are next up on the list representing the Big Ten. Both teams qualified for the playoff last season and have hopes for a return appearance. Ohio State was a field goal away from taking down Georgia in the semifinals.

USC just missed the playoff a season ago. With Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams returning, the Trojans look to qualify for their first CFP.

Here is a look at each team receiving national championship odds according to FanDuel.

+220

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs

+500

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide

+700

Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Buckeyes

+1000

Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan Wolverines

+1600

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

USC Trojans

+1800

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State Seminoles

LSU Tigers

+2000

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson Tigers

Penn State Nittany Lions

+3000

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Longhorns

Oregon Ducks

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Washington Huskies

Tennessee Volunteers

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire