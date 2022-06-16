Early 2022 Big 12 football record predictions for each team

Prior to the 2021 season, Oklahoma was the prohibitive favorite to win the national championship. Spencer Rattler was all but penciled in as the first overall pick in the NFL draft.

Fast forward one offseason. Baylor wins the Big 12 championship, Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams leave for USC, and Rattler is now the starting quarterback for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Oklahoma State seemingly blew its best chance at a Big 12 title appearance in 2020. The Cowboys bounced back, defeating Oklahoma, Baylor, and Texas to make their first trip to Arlington’s conference title game.

This season, Baylor will attempt to defend its title against the Cowboys and Sooners, while Texas and Kansas State will attempt to enter the mix. Here are my early Big 12 record predictions for 2022.

Oklahoma Sooners: 10-2

The Sooners lose multiple key contributors from last year’s squad, and could struggle mightily early on. Oklahoma hopes it can adjust quickly to Jeff Lebby’s new offensive system, but will have to do so with a new quarterback, Dillon Gabriel.

Brent Venables’ squad catches a break with home matches against Baylor and Oklahoma State. They simply do not have the defensive backs to stop Casey Thompson and Quinn Ewers. The Sooners fall only to Texas and Nebraska.

Texas Longhorns: 9-3

Texas always has talent, but ultimately added too much not to improve. Texas fans are well aware of what Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy bring. The duo is one of the best in college football. The additions at skill positions paired with the nation’s top offensive line recruiting class elevate Texas this season.

Texas falls to Alabama, but defeats Oklahoma and Baylor to make the Big 12 championship.

Oklahoma State Cowboys: 9-3

Despite upheaval on the defensive side of the football, Oklahoma State can bank on a couple constants — a four year starting quarterback and the longest tenured head coach in the Big 12. Gundy and Sanders’ experience should pay dividends for the Cowboys on the offensive side of the ball.

Oklahoma State defeats Texas but falls just short of another Big 12 championship appearance.

Baylor Bears: 8-4

After winning 11 games and a conference championship last season, Baylor will now have to play with a target on its back. Head coach Dave Aranda felt comfortable enough with Blake Shapen as starting quarterback he facilitated Gerry Bohannon’s transfer to South Florida.

The road gets more difficult for Baylor this season. The Bears will face Oklahoma and Texas on the road, while facing their nemesis Oklahoma State at home.

Kansas State Wildcats: 7-5

The Wildcats struggled without Skylar Thompson last season. They may do so again this season, with Thompson departing Manhattan, Kansas. Chris Klieman hopes he can replace Thompson with Nebraska transfer Adrian Martinez or third year quarterback Will Howard. Klieman will likely lean heavily on all conference talent Deuce Vaughn and experience along the offensive line in the run game.

Iowa State Cyclones: 6-6

Iowa State loses as much returning production as anybody this season. Breece Hall, Charlie Kolar, and Brock Purdy depart after long college careers in Ames. Despite the losses, Iowa State is confident in the group they have returning. Receiver Xavier Hutchinson and defensive lineman Will McDonald will be called upon to lead the young group. After going 7-5 with what was supposed to be an all-time team for the Cyclones, it’s hard to imagine they do better this year.

West Virginia Mountaineers: 6-6

Prior to the addition of transfer quarterback JT Daniels, the Mountaineers looked to be the Big 12 favorite for an in-season head coach firing. Daniels doesn’t guarantee Neal Brown’s job security, but certainly improves the chances he continues at West Virginia. Daniels and Bryce Ford-Wheaton could be among the better passing connections in the conference. West Virginia will hope for added help in the trenches from center Zach Frazier and interior defensive lineman Dante Stills.

TCU Horned Frogs: 5-7

Sonny Dykes is among the best offensive minds in college football. He will need to be given the loss of talented running back Zack Evans. The TCU defense left much to be desired last season as well, finishing 119th of 130 teams in total defense. Dykes’ first big decision involves who to start at quarterback. After TCU relieved Gary Patterson of coaching duties, the frogs looked to Chandler Morris to bring a spark to the offense. Morris delivered, throwing for 461 yards and two touchdowns against the Big 12 champion Baylor Bears. Morris will compete with Max Duggan for the starting role.

Kansas Jayhawks: 5-7

While the record may not show it, Kansas was among the most improved teams in the conference last season. Prior to defeating Texas, Oklahoma narrowly edged out the Jayhawks in Lawrence thanks to a controversial play by Caleb Williams. Lance Leipold’s squad could cause more difficulty for Big 12 teams this season. Kansas just misses a bowl game this year.

Texas Tech Red Raiders: 3-9

Before making its first bowl game in four years, Texas Tech fired head coach Matt Wells. At the time, Wells had totaled a 5-3 record on the season. Now Tech will look to replace Wells with former Baylor assistant Joey McGuire and offensive coordinator Zach Kittley. Kittley put together one of the better offenses in the nation at Western Kentucky and will have offensive firepower at his disposal. Nevertheless, it’s likely McGuire will take time to adjust in his first season at Lubbock.

