Early 2020 Stanley Cup odds: Where do Blackhawks come in at? originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

The 2018-19 NHL season came to an end on Wednesday night after the St. Louis Blues defeated the Boston Bruins in Game 7 to win their first Stanley Cup in franchise history. It capped an unbelievable run by the Blues, who became the first team in the expansion era (1967-68) to sit in last place overall at any point after its 30th game and win the title.

But now it's time to turn the page to next season.

One oddsmaker released its initial odds for the 2020 Stanley Cup, and the Blackhawks found themselves tied with three other teams - including the Carolina Hurricanes, who went to the Eastern Conference Final - at 33/1. The Tampa Bay Lightning opened as the favorites at 8/1, with the defending champion Blues tied for fifth at 12/1.

Check out the full list below:

Tampa Bay Lightning: 8/1

Boston Bruins: 9/1

Vegas Golden Knights: 9/1

Toronto Maple Leafs: 10/1

Colorado Avalanche: 12/1

St. Louis Blues: 12/1

San Jose Sharks: 16/1

Washington Capitals: 16/1

Winnipeg Jets: 16/1

Calgary Flames: 18/1

Pittsburgh Penguins: 18/1

Nashville Predators: 22/1

Florida Panthers: 25/1

Philadelphia Flyers: 25/1

Columbus Blue Jackets: 28/1

Dallas Stars: 28/1

New York Islanders: 28/1

Minnesota Wild: 33/1

Arizona Coyotes: 33/1

Carolina Hurricanes: 33/1

Chicago Blackhawks: 33/1

Edmonton Oilers: 40/1

Vancouver Canucks: 40/1

Buffalo Sabres: 50/1

Montreal Canadiens: 50/1

Anaheim Ducks: 66/1

Detroit Red Wings: 66/1

Los Angeles Kings: 66/1

New Jersey Devils: 66/1

New York Rangers: 66/1

Ottawa Senators: 100/1





























































