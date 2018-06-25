Early 2019 scouting grades point to run on defensive linemen

This year’s NFL Draft, like so many before, was defined by the quarterbacks who dominated the top half of the first round.

Next year, the emphasis could be the guys who pressure quarterbacks.

Albert Breer of SI.com got a look at the early grades National Football Scouting assigns to rising seniors, a list which is essentially an early glimpse and not considered definitive.

Of the top eight seniors, one (Virginia Tech cornerback Adonis Alexander) has already left school and entered this year’s supplemental draft. Three of the remaining seven on the NFS list were defensive linemen, including a pair of teammates.

Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins are among that top group, along with Boston College defensive end Zach Allen.

The others in the NFS top eight were Washington offensive tackle Trey Adams, Georgia defensive back Deandre Baker, N.C. State quarterback Ryan Finley and Stanford running back Bryce Love.

Of course, that’s just a snapshot, and doesn’t include players such as Houston’s Ed Oliver, Ohio State’s Nick Bosa, Michigan’s Rashan Gary, Mississippi State’s Jeffery Simmons, and Clemson teammates Dexter Lawrence and Clelin Ferrell in what could be a top-heavy year for defensive linemen.

Of course, more quarterbacks will emerge because of the law of supply and demand, but it does point to the urgency this year’s draft, in which four quarterbacks were taken in the top 10, three of whom were acquired by their teams trading up.