Earl Watson predicts Oscar da Silva 'will start 15 years' in the NBA
Pac-12 Networks' Earl Watson describes how impressed he is by Stanford men's basketball's Oscar da Silva and predicts that the senior will have a long and fruitful NBA career. Catch da Silva and the Cardinal this afternoon as they take on Arizona State at 5:00 p.m. PT/ 6:00 p.m. on ESPN2. Follow Pac-12 men's basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download today and set alerts for Pac-12 men's basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.