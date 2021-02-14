Earl Watson honors Black History Month with inspiring stories of African American achievement and words of wisdom
Pac-12 Networks’ Earl Watson celebrates Black History Month as he reflects and honors African American history. Watson spoke on the responsibility as a student-athlete to discuss Black history: "When you play at UCLA, you have this untold & unspoken responsibility to push the envelope further with Black history … t’s done by unifying voices and coming together for a better righteous cause.”