Earl Watson breaks down his top-5 NBA prospects from the Pac-12
Pac-12 Networks' Earl Watson lists his top-5 NBA prospects from the Pac-12 Conference. Players that Watson expects to make a different at the next level include: USC's Evan Mobley, Arizona State's Josh Christopher, Colorado's McKinley Wright IV, and Stanford's Zaire Williams and Oscar da Silva. Follow Pac-12 men's basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download today and set alerts for Pac-12 men's basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.