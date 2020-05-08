The Earl Thomas saga continues and it keeps getting weirder.

After a TMZ story alleged Earl Thomas had a loaded gun pointed to his head by his wife Nina after she caught him cheating on her, Thomas is ignoring the situation all together.

But, rather than lay low, he remains active on social media.

In now deleted posts on his personal Instagram account, Thomas acknowledged that he was upset that the revelations coming out on his birthday were interfering with his ability to celebrate.

Thomas' birthday came on a Thursday, intersects with Throwback Thursday. And on his birthday, Thomas didn't miss a chance to take a shot at his former team, the Seattle Seahawks.

[WARNING: This video is NSFW and young audiences]

In the profanity-laced skit, Keraun Harris, an actor, comedian, and Internet personality, also known as King Keraun, is seen portraying Thomas on crutches and shouting about how he told the Seahawks to pay him. Thomas was in a contract dispute with the Seahawks before he suffered a season-ending leg injury in 2018. In a memorable moment, Thomas was seen flipping off the Seahawks sideline while being carted off the field.

Thomas signed a four-year, $55 million contract, which includes $32M guaranteed with the Baltimore Ravens in 2019, but it appears he's still not over how things ended in Seattle.

The former Seahawks free safety may not be out of the news quite yet, either. According to the Baltimore Sun, the Ravens are looking into the incident with Thomas and his wife to determine whether his conduct violated his contract, which runs through 2022.

Earl Thomas takes shot at Seahawks and his departure in throwback post originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest