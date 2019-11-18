Earl Thomas surprised with how badly Ravens beat Texans

Lamar Jackson is getting a lot of attention, and rightfully so.

But lost in his latest episode of highlight-reel football was a Ravens defense that locked down the Texans yesterday, stomping a team with its own share of skill position talent 41-7.

“I hope nobody on the team gets offended, but I just didn’t think we were going to do them like that,” Ravens safety Earl Thomas said, via Jonathan Jones of CBSSports.com.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It was the biggest loss by margin of Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s career, and one of the more physically painful. He was sacked six times, an even more impressive shutdown than the one they put on the Patriots two weeks ago.

“Our game plan has been consistent for the past few weeks,” cornerback Brandon Carr said. “We have a lot of playmakers on our side of the ball. For a coaching staff it’s awesome to have so many playmakers and at the same time you’ve got to get them on the field and get them into a routine, into a groove. The coaches do a great job of rolling us in, keeping the offense on their toes. Instead of them attacking us, we’re attacking them now.

“We’re just chasing greatness man. Every week whoever we play, whether it’s Tom Brady or the Cincinnati Bengals or Deshaun Watson, we’ve got to bring our ‘A’ game. We’re playing against ourselves now. It’s us versus us.”

The trade for cornerback Marcus Peters clearly helped, and the Ravens continue to put up performances to match their MVP candidate quarterback.