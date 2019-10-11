Earl Thomas said he was fined for hit on Mason Rudolph

Ravens safety Earl Thomas was penalized for roughing the passer for the hit that knocked out Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in last Sunday’s game and he also heard from the league this week.

Thomas said on Friday that he was fined $21,000 for the hit, which left Rudolph unconscious on the field and landed him in the concussion protocol this week. The NFL’s fine schedule calls for a $21,056 fine for a first offense of roughing the passer and Thomas said he plans to appeal the discipline.

Thomas also said that he’s reached out to Rudolph by phone and text, but has not connected with the quarterback yet.

“I wanted to him to know that I didn’t do it on purpose,” Thomas said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “That’s all I wanted him to know.”

Rudolph has practiced on a limited basis this week and his availability for Sunday remains up in the air.