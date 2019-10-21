Earl Thomas yells at Pete Carroll, then ignores him postgame

The last time we saw Pete Carroll and Earl Thomas on the same football field, Thomas flipped Carroll the bird.

Thomas was being carted off the field last season with a broken leg and delivered the not-so-subtle message to his then-head coach with the Seattle Seahawks that he wasn’t pleased with the lack of progress on contract extension talks in light of his season-ending injury.

Now with the Baltimore, Thomas made his first appearance in Seattle since changing teams when the Ravens visited the Seahawks on Sunday.

Thomas apparently still not over it

All indications point to Thomas still holding a grudge.

While Earl Thomas made time to catch up with former teammates, he had no love for Pete Carroll on Sunday. (Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

The Ravens capped the 30-16 win with a late touchdown when cornerback Marlon Humphrey scooped up a D.K. Metcalf fumble for the score.

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec reports that Thomas had some words for Carroll after that game-sealing score.

That was ruled a fumble and Earl Thomas was yelling at Pete Carroll on the sideline. Carroll wasn't listening but Bobby Wagner stepped in front of Thomas and pushed him toward Ravens sideline. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) October 20, 2019

Thomas acknowledged after the game that he did share some words, but declined to go into detail about his message.

“You knew I was going to say something,” Thomas said, per the Baltimore Sun. “I definitely said what I had to say. It was between me and them. It felt great, man, just to see Marcus run down the sideline, Marlon scoop the fumble recovery up and score. That’s a good way to close the game.”

Thomas, Carroll ignore each other postgame

After the game, Thomas didn’t have any words for Carroll. In the midst of sharing hugs and sentiments with his former Seahawks teammates, Thomas walked right past Carroll without acknowledging him. Carroll also didn’t appear to be interested in sharing pleasantries.

Earl Thomas shows love to his former Seahawks teammates... while he and Pete Carroll walk right past each other 😶



(via @NFLonFOX)pic.twitter.com/rdyR0tZcjK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 20, 2019

"I definitely came in here with a purpose, and we got it done,” Thomas told reporters after the game.

Thomas awarded game ball

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh acknowledged the individual significance of the win to Thomas, awarding him the game ball in the postgame locker room.

Thomas then thanked his coaches and teammates for having his back.

"Y'all said you had my back and you really had my back."@Earl_Thomas gets the game ball. pic.twitter.com/sNZrw98fpW — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 21, 2019

“Appreciate y’all boys,” Thomas told his teammates in a locker room huddle. “It’s good when y’all boys tell me something and y’all follow through. Y’all said you have my back and y’all really had my back, coaches included.”

While Thomas ended up with his long-term contract with the Ravens — a four-year, $55 million deal — and won a championship with Carroll in Seattle, his anger for his former coach apparently dies hard.

