Earl Thomas out of practice Wednesday

The Ravens are feeling bullish about their chances of beating the Patriots on Sunday night, but that confidence might take a hit if the team has to play without safety Earl Thomas.

That possibility wasn’t on the radar until the team released their injury report after Wednesday’s practice. Thomas did not participate in the session and a knee injury was given as the reason for his inactivity.

Baltimore had a bye last week and Thomas last appeared on an injury report on Wednesday of Week Seven. He was out of practice that day as well, but the Ravens said the reasons were not related to injury.

Cornerback Jimmy Smith was limited with the knee injury that’s kept him out since Week One, but he said earlier in the day that he is ready to play this weekend. Wide receiver Hollywood Brown (ankle), cornerback Maurice Canady (hamstring) and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (ankle) drew the same listing.