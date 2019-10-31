Earl Thomas has a great vision for how he'll remember facing Tom Brady

Earl Thomas didn't practice Wednesday for the Baltimore Ravens. But there's no chance he's missing a date with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

The Ravens safety confirmed as much Thursday, telling reporters he plans to play against the Patriots on Sunday night.

So, how does Thomas feel about Round 2 against the Patriots after Round 1 ended in his Seattle Seahawks losing Super Bowl XLIX on Malcolm Butler's goal-line interception?

"Going against a guy like Tom is a great challenge," Thomas told reporters, via The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec. "You always want to go against a champion. It's champion on champion, so I'm excited to go against him."

Thomas does have a Super Bowl ring from his 2013 season with the Seahawks. But in addition to that championship, Thomas admitted facing Brady will be another highlight of his career.

"I'm going to be able to tell my son, 'Look, this is what your pops did,' " Thomas said, via Zrebiec.

"I can't wait to (pour) me up a cup of Crown (Royal) and talk to my son about it. This is part of the story, part of the legacy."

The Patriots are hoping Thomas has to pour a stiffer drink while reminiscing about Sunday's game. But the Ravens should give New England its toughest test yet, especially if Thomas is roaming the secondary: Baltimore has allowed 17 points or fewer in each of its last two games, with Thomas playing 100 percent of defensive snaps in both contests.

