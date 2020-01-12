Earl Thomas gets the Derrick Henry treatment one week after criticizing Patriots defense

Earl Thomas and the Baltimore Ravens didn't seem too interested in tackling Derrick Henry in Saturday night's Divisional Round matchup.

The Tennessee Titans running back rumbled for a whopping 195 yards on 30 carries and added a passing touchdown to help propel his team to the AFC Championship in a stunning upset.

Henry's huge performance comes one week after his stellar wild-card game vs. the New England Patriots, in which he gained 182 yards on the ground.

Thomas razzed the Patriots defense for letting Henry run all over them, saying, "Those guys didn't seem too interested in tackling him. I think our mindset is a little different."

Well, that statement certainly backfired.

Thomas found out just how difficult it is to tackle the 6-foot-3, 238-pounder. Just watch this 27-yard run by Henry in the second quarter, for instance:

Not so easy. Is it, Earl?

Henry and the Titans will take on either the Houston Texans or the Kansas City Chiefs for a chance to compete in Super Bowl 54. Whichever team it ends up being, they'll have their hands full with the behemoth of a back.

