Earl Thomas to Cowboys' Jason Garrett: 'If you have a chance, come get me'

Earl Thomas ran into the Cowboys locker room after the game to talk to Dez Bryant, and met Jason Garrett on his way there. (Photo: @EdwardEgrosFox4 on Twitter)

Win or lose, the Seattle Seahawks seem intent on stirring up drama. Or at least Earl Thomas does.

The Seahawks went into Dallas and beat the Cowboys as five-point underdogs to keep their playoff hopes alive on Sunday. But afterward, rather than celebrate the victory, Thomas decided to chase after Jason Garrett. He put his arm around the Cowboys head coach, gave him a handshake, and as he followed coaches and players into the locker room, yelled, “Hey, if you ever have a chance to come get me, come get me!”

Earl Thomas runs to greet Jason Garrett, then as he walks into the COWBOYS lockerroom, he says, “If you have a chance to get me, come get me.” pic.twitter.com/N395wVU2Jz — Edward Egros (@EdwardEgrosFox4) December 25, 2017





There are plenty of ways to let a team know that you’re interested in signing with it. This about as unsubtle as they get.

In the locker room after the interaction with Garrett, Thomas was asked about his comments. He sort of clarified them:

Earl Thomas on his "come get me"comment. pic.twitter.com/hdJwLQ6ehe — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 25, 2017





Thomas confirmed that he went to the home locker room to talk to Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant. He then said, “I don’t mean literally, ‘Come get me now.’ I’m still in the prime of my career, I still want to be here [in Seattle]. But when Seattle kick me to the curb, please, Cowboys, come get me. This is the only place I’d rather be when I get kicked to the curb.”

Thomas is from Orange, Texas, and grew up a Cowboys fan. The 28-year-old has one year left on a four-year, $40 million contract.

Last week, Thomas stirred up controversy by calling out linebacker Bobby Wagner after a blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Wagner responded with a tweet that told Thomas to “keep my name out yo mouth. Stop being jealous of other people success.”