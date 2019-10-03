A report after last Sunday’s Ravens loss had safety Earl Thomas and defensive tackle Brandon Williams engaged in a heated locker room exchange that centered on Thomas’s frustration that Williams did not play in the game.

Williams was a late addition to the injury report with a knee issue and got scratched after a poor pregame workout. On Thursday, Thomas confirmed the exchange and said that the two players have buried the hatchet ahead of this weekend’s game against the Steelers.

We’re on the same page. We talked about it. I just want him out there,” Thomas said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “He’s a Pro Bowler. We’re better when he’s out there. I was a little frustrated. I just wanted to see what was going on with him because I know he had practiced earlier in the week. I didn’t know. It just kind of hit me out of the blindside. But hopefully, he’ll play this week.”

Thomas had other issues to deal with after the loss to the Browns and a win over Pittsburgh would make for a calmer postgame on all fronts.