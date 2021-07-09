Eamon’s Corner: The case for a prestigious links season ahead of the British Open

Isn’t it about time the British Open had a links-golf season?

Eamon Lynch takes a look at the field make-up for the Irish Open and Scottish Open, played the past two weeks on the European Tour and draws some conclusions about using the events as preparation for next week’s 149th British Open at Royal St. George’s.

How much do players really enjoy the kind of links golf they found at this week’s Scottish Open (versus how much viewers enjoy watching them on true links-style courses)? Should there be more on the schedule? Give Lynch’s argument on the subject a listen.

The latest episode of Eamon’s Corner can be watched above.