Eagles' Zach Ertz is not happy with Madden's completely messed up tight end ratings

Ahead of Madden 21's August release, EA Sports has been rolling out player ratings all week long, and on Friday the game studio published in-game ratings for its top 10 tight ends.

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz didn't like what he saw, and it's hard to blame him.

Here's what the ratings look like:

The top two are obvious and correct. Then you get to No. 3, and uh... what?

Rob Gronkowski hasn't played football since Feb. 3, 2019, and was ravaged by injuries in his last few years with the Patriots before attempting to retire. He also turned 31 this past May.

Is it possible the Buccaneers tight end returns to his Hall of Fame-level play this season? I guess, maybe. But making Gronkowski a 95, and placing him over more than a few tight ends who had huge 2019 seasons, is absolutely insane.

Ertz certainly felt miffed by the ratings, and took to Twitter to voice his displeasure:

Yeah, I think that's how most folks reacted.

Ertz should probably a point or two higher than 90, but that's neither here nor there. He should be above Gronkowski, no questions asked. Ertz is one of the most consistently productive tight ends of the last 10 years, a guy who is basically unguardable for opposing defenses. Gronkowski, again, hasn't played since February 2019.

It's just a video game, so it's not exactly something to get worked up over, but Gronkowski should be below Ertz, Austin Hooper, Mark Andrews, and Darren Waller at a minimum. I'd also probably take Evan Engram over Gronkowski right now.

Luckily, we have less than two months until regular season football is scheduled to begin, so we can stop speculating and start playing.

