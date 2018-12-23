Eagles' Zach Ertz breaks Jason Witten's record for single-season catches by a TE

Even as passing statistics have exploded in the NFL, it seemed Jason Witten’s record for catches by a tight end in a season had a chance to stand for a while. After all, 110 catches for a tight end is a lot.

Instead, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz broke the record with about a game-and-a-half to go in this season.

Ertz needed 10 catches on Sunday to pass Witten’s mark, and amazingly enough he got it on the first offensive play of the third quarter. He did fumble the record-setting catch, but the moment was preserved when the Eagles recovered.

Witten had 110 catches in 2012. Tony Gonzalez and Dallas Clark are the only other tight ends in NFL history to have 100 in a season.

Ertz had 1,048 yards before Sunday’s game. He caught a touchdown for the Eagles in the first half on Sunday. Ertz has put together one of the greatest tight end seasons ever, and this time, the record for catches in a season by a tight end might be unreachable for a very long time.

Zach Ertz set a record for catches in a season by a tight end on Sunday. (AP)

