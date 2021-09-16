Eagles’ Zach Ertz, Brandon Brooks return to practice before 49ers game

A couple key Eagles return to practice on Thursday originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

After missing practice to begin the week, Zach Ertz (hamstring) and Brandon Brooks (knee) were back on the field on Thursday as the Eagles continued their preparations for the 49ers.

In addition to their injuries, Ertz and Brooks were given a “rest” designation on Wednesday, so they were expected back. But the fact that they were out there is a good sign.

Ertz suffered a hamstring injury during the win in Week 1 but was able to return to the field. Brooks dealt with a knee injury last week but played every snap in the opener.

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (ankle), Marcus Epps (concussion) and Ryan Kerrigan (personal reasons), who all missed practice on Wednesday too, were practicing during the early portion open to reporters.

Epps is still in the NFL’s concussion protocol but he was doing more on Thursday, which shows he’s progressing through it.

Every player who was limited on Wednesday was practicing on Thursday: Fletcher Cox (rest), Brandon Graham (rest), Lane Johnson (rest), Jason Kelce (rest), Rodney McLeod (knee), Miles Sanders (ankle, rest), Darius Slay (rest).

McLeod has practiced every day in the last two weeks but wasn’t quite ready to play in Week 1. He’ll have to be given a game status on Friday afternoon.

CB Josiah Scott, who is on IR, was working on a side field with trainers.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube