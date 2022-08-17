Eagles WR Zach Pascal on Jalen Hurts continued improvement

Jalen Hurts has continued to improve daily, and one of Philadelphia’s newest weapons is getting a first-hand look at that progression.

Zach Pascal signed with the Eagles to play for Nick Sirianni and catch passes from their talented third-year quarterback. On Tuesday, before departing for Cleveland, Pascal praised Hurts, talking about his continued improvement as a passer and his “amazing deep ball.”

“The work ethic he puts in, trickles down to the whole team” https://t.co/XGhjrUIyvq — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 16, 2022

Hurts finished last season outside the top 15 in yards per attempt, but that stat should change with the acquisition of A.J. Brown to pair with DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins on the outside.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire