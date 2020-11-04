Eagles WR Travis Fulgham lands on a list of the NFL’s most underrated offensive players through the first half of the 2020 season

Travis Fulgham has taken the league by storm over the past month and the guy who was unemployed four times earlier this season is now in-line for a possible Pro Bowl nod or even more.

The Eagles obviously lucked into this gem and as the accolades continue to pile up for the former ODU wideout, Fulgham landed on Touchdown Wire’s list of the NFL’s most underrated offensive player through the first half of this season.

Travis Fulgham, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

It’s said in the NFL that availability is an ability, and that’s certainly been true for Fulgham, the Old Dominion alum who burst out of nowhere in 2020 to become a major force for Philadelphia’s (literally) limping passing game. From Week 4, when he saw his first activity, Fulgham leads the league in receiving yards with 435, he’s tied with Chase Claypool, DK Metcalf, Will Fuller, Tyreek Hill, and Adam Thielen with a second-best four touchdowns, and he’s tied with Denver’s Tim Patrick (we’ll get to him in a minute) and Chicago’s Allen Robinson with a league-high six receptions of 20 or more air yards. Even when the Eagles get all their receivers back healthy, Fulgham has made it clear that he’s ready to be part of that rotation.

Fulgham continued on his breakout streak Sunday night as he caught a team-high six catches for 78 yards and logged his fourth touchdown in five games.

Travis Fulgham end zone TD ♨️ Eagles retake the lead (via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/B168I46I9h — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 2, 2020





Fulgham now has 29 receptions for 435 yards and four TDs on the season and is quickly climbing the Eagles record books as well.

List

Stock up, stock down for the Eagles after Week 8 win over the Cowboys

Related