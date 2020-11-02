Eagles WR Travis Fulgham delivers a mean stiff-arm to Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs

Travis Fulgham is a grown man playing on the outside at wide receiver for the Eagles and as he continues to gain more confidence, the breakout star is showing how dynamic he truly can be.

With the Eagles trailing the Cowboys 9-7 late in the third quarter, Fulgham absolutely tried to annihilate Dallas cornerback Trevon Digg with a stiff arm after catching a short pass on the outside.





After the Eagles got into the red zone, Fulgham just caught a fade over Diggs to put Philadelphia up 13-9.

Jalen Reagor hauled in the 2-point conversion to put the Eagles up 15-9.