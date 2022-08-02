Eagles WR Quez Watkins says he’s the fastest player in the NFL

Eagles fans know that Quez Watkins is a pretty fast guy, but on Monday, the third-year wide receiver laid the gauntlet down for everyone across the NFL.

Asked if he’s the fastest player on the Eagles’ roster after Monday’s training camp practice, Watkins doubled down and replied, “I’m the fastest guy in the NFL. That’s what I believe, and I’m standing on that.”

Watkins may want to have a conversation with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and others, but you have to respect his confidence, and he’s certainly the fastest guy on his team.

List

7 Eagles who impressed during the first week of training camp

List

Takeaways and observations from the Eagles' first week of training camp

Related

Eagles injury report: Grant Calcaterra to miss time with hamstring injury Nick Sirianni on where Jalen Reagor fits with the Eagles Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon on the advantages of dropping Haason Reddick into coverage Eagles' CB Darius Slay expecting big things from Zech McPhearson Brandon Graham hoping to stay with the Eagles beyond 2022

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire