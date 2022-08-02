Eagles WR Quez Watkins says he’s the fastest player in the NFL

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Philadelphia Eagles
    Philadelphia Eagles
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Quez Watkins
    Quez Watkins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jalen Reagor
    Jalen Reagor
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brandon Graham
    Brandon Graham
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Eagles fans know that Quez Watkins is a pretty fast guy, but on Monday, the third-year wide receiver laid the gauntlet down for everyone across the NFL.

Asked if he’s the fastest player on the Eagles’ roster after Monday’s training camp practice, Watkins doubled down and replied, “I’m the fastest guy in the NFL. That’s what I believe, and I’m standing on that.”

Watkins may want to have a conversation with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and others, but you have to respect his confidence, and he’s certainly the fastest guy on his team.

List

7 Eagles who impressed during the first week of training camp

List

Takeaways and observations from the Eagles' first week of training camp

Related

Eagles injury report: Grant Calcaterra to miss time with hamstring injury

Nick Sirianni on where Jalen Reagor fits with the Eagles

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon on the advantages of dropping Haason Reddick into coverage

Eagles' CB Darius Slay expecting big things from Zech McPhearson

Brandon Graham hoping to stay with the Eagles beyond 2022

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

Recommended Stories