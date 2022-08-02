Eagles WR Quez Watkins says he’s the fastest player in the NFL
Eagles fans know that Quez Watkins is a pretty fast guy, but on Monday, the third-year wide receiver laid the gauntlet down for everyone across the NFL.
Asked if he’s the fastest player on the Eagles’ roster after Monday’s training camp practice, Watkins doubled down and replied, “I’m the fastest guy in the NFL. That’s what I believe, and I’m standing on that.”
Watkins may want to have a conversation with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and others, but you have to respect his confidence, and he’s certainly the fastest guy on his team.
7 Eagles who impressed during the first week of training camp
Takeaways and observations from the Eagles' first week of training camp
