Eagles WR Quez Watkins is changing his jersey number

As the NFL ponders a proposal that would allow single-digit numbers to be worn by players outside of quarterbacks, kickers and punters, Quez Watkins is taking advantage of a rule change from years prior.

Wide receivers can wear numbers between 10-19 and 80-89, and the Eagles second-year wideout is set to switch his jersey number to 16, based on his latest Instagram post.

Watkins wore the No. 16 at Southern Mississippi but wore the No. 80 as a rookie because Deontay Burnett had No. 16.

Burnett was recently waived so 16 became available again for Watkins.

Norm Snead is the most famous No. 16 in Eagles history, while guys like Bryce Treggs, DeAndre Carter, and Mack Hollins have also had the honor.

List

15 prospects to watch after Eagles trade down to No. 12 overall in the NFL draft

Related