Eagles WR Mack Hollins gives No. 10 to DeSean Jackson, has jokes

Plenty of Philadelphia Eagles fans are happy to recycle their old No. 10 jerseys.

DeSean Jackson, a favorite in Philadelphia from his first stint there, is coming back to the Eagles. Philadelphia acquired him in a trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The only question was whether he could get jersey No. 10 back, which he wore during his first six years with the Eagles. Receiver Mack Hollins took the number after Jackson left.

Eagles fans who have a No. 10 Jackson jersey in their closets can rest easy. Hollins is giving up the number, and felt pretty good about it in a funny Twitter post.

Mack Hollins helps Eagles fans out

Hollins had a humorous way to let Eagles fans know he was giving his old jersey number to Jackson.

Got me feeling like Geico the way I saved y’all money on new jerseys. 😉 pic.twitter.com/tNYwpia1Vn — Mack Hollins (@mackhollins) March 14, 2019

And the Eagles had jokes too.

Mack Hollins out here saving you 15% or more on No. 10 jerseys*



*not a real offer https://t.co/dhwkb21svC — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 14, 2019

DeSean Jackson, Hollins ‘worked it out’

Hollins probably made out OK. According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Jackson said he and Hollins “worked it out,” and presumably Jackson cut a check. Players often pay for jersey changes like that. Jackson made $11 million in base salary with the Buccaneers last season. Hollins, who was on injured reserve all last season after a promising rookie year in 2017, is on a four-year, $3 million deal.

Eagles fans should be happy to not have to buy a new Jackson jersey. And for anyone who invested in a No. 10 Mack Hollins jersey the last two years, well, you’re not so lucky.

Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson will continue wearing No. 10 during his second stint with the team. (AP)

