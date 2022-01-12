Eagles WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside destroyed his finger against the Cowboys and it's disgusting

JJAW destroyed his finger against the Cowboys and it's totally gross originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

JJ Arcega-Whiteside certainly hasn't gotten much support from Eagles fans lately, especially after he dropped what would have been an easy touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

But it turns out there's a pretty understandable reason why that ball slipped through his hands.

One of his fingers was completely obliterated!

JJAW's mother Valorie revealed on Twitter Tuesday night that he "tore the ligaments and tendons in his finger" on the first play of the game.

She even shared a photo of the damage.

If you don't like gross finger injuries, now's your time to turn away.

While you are throwing rocks did you know that JJAW tore the ligaments and tendons in his finger on the first play of the game and his finger was dangling the whole game. All he wanted to do was to try to help his team no matter what even at the expense of his own health! pic.twitter.com/mthtAv2tXY — Valorie Whiteside (@ValWhiteside33) January 12, 2022

Pretty gnarly.

JJAW may not be living up to expectations after being drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, but the fact that he continued playing with an injury that gross is pretty impressive.

Credit where credit's due. Playing with a deformed finger probably isn't as easy as some may think.