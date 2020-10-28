Eagles WR Jalen Reagor on track to play vs. the Cowboys after returning to practice

Glenn Erby

The Philadelphia Eagles could have their most explosive weapon back for Sunday’s matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, as Doug Pederson confirmed that Jalen Reagor has returned to practice.


Reagor and Dallas Goedert have returned to practice after having their 21-day practice windows opened and the rookie wideout seems to be closer to actual game action.

Reagor’s addition, coupled with the stellar play of Travis Fulgham and consistency of Greg Ward, could give the Eagles a special trio of pass catchers for the stretch run.

