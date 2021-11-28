Eagles WR Jalen Reagor takes accountability for 2 costly drops in loss to Giants

Eagles WR Jalen Reagor takes ownership for his 2 drops in the final minute at the goal line "you gotta take the heat… this is for me to take ownership"#JalenReagor pic.twitter.com/beFvPkAlZ4 — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) November 28, 2021

Playing in the NFL can sometimes be about growth and learning from letdowns or disappointments and that appears to be the plight of Jalen Reagor heading into Week 13 of the 2021 season.

Already struggling through a subpar second-season, the Eagles wide receiver dropped two potential touchdowns on the final drive as Philadelphia dropped a 13-7 clunker to the embattled Giants.

The first drop, quarterback Jalen Hurts appeared to hit Reagor perfectly on a go route in the end zone.

The second drop wasn’t contested and Reagor could have potentially scored on the play at the least.

