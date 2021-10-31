Eagles WR Jalen Reagor carted off vs. the Lions with an ankle injury
Injury Update: WR Jalen Reagor (ankle) is questionable to return.
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 31, 2021
The Eagles were already without Jack Driscoll at right guard, and now second-year wide receiver, Jalen Reagor was carted off with an ankle injury.
Reagor had 2 carries for 21-yards, including the red zone run where the wideout initially sprained his ankle.
Philadelphia currently leads 7-0.
