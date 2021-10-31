Eagles WR Jalen Reagor carted off vs. the Lions with an ankle injury

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
The Eagles were already without Jack Driscoll at right guard, and now second-year wide receiver, Jalen Reagor was carted off with an ankle injury.

Reagor had 2 carries for 21-yards, including the red zone run where the wideout initially sprained his ankle.

Philadelphia currently leads 7-0.

