Eagles WR A.J. Brown welcomes a new baby boy ahead of matchup vs. Jaguars

Introducing: A.J. Brown Sr. Brown confirms he and his girlfriend recently gave birth to his baby boy, A.J. Brown Jr. Brown says he’ll keep the name on his #Eagles jersey for now. pic.twitter.com/z1SgX5XgxS — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) September 30, 2022

The Eagles are preparing for the Week four matchup against the Jaguars, and A.J. Brown returned to practice on Friday after welcoming a new baby boy to the family.

Brown missed the first two days of practice for personal reasons but was fully supported in his absence by teammates and coaches ahead of Sunday’s matchup.

Brown has 20 catches for 309 yards and one touchdown on the season, and we’ll look for another huge performance at home at Lincoln Financial Field.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire