Eagles WR A.J. Brown vows to keep his hands to himself after being fined for TD celebration vs. Steelers
My two little finger points the other day cost me 5k a piece. I will keep my hands, feet, and other objects to myself from now on lol 😭😭😭
— AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) November 5, 2022
A.J. Brown is a little lighter in the wallet, which may cause the Eagles’ star pass-catcher to adjust his touchdown celebrations.
AJ Brown with 3 first-half touchdowns and a phenomenal celebration
Taunting should be legal if you are playing this wellpic.twitter.com/bEt0HHqh7H
— Pick Swap Media (@PickSwapMedia) October 30, 2022
Brown opened up against the Steelers, scoring on touchdown passes of 39 and 27 yards to put the Eagles up 14-7.
The star wide receiver and Jalen Hurts then hooked up for his third score of the half, a 29-yard score to put the Birds up 21-7. After that third score, Brown was hit with an unsportsmanlike penalty for pointing at Minkah Fitzpatrick and Ahkello Witherspoon.
A week later, after the Eagles win over the Texans, Brown is now promising to keep his hands to himself thanks to being $5,000 light for each point.
