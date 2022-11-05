Eagles WR A.J. Brown vows to keep his hands to himself after being fined for TD celebration vs. Steelers

My two little finger points the other day cost me 5k a piece. I will keep my hands, feet, and other objects to myself from now on lol 😭😭😭 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) November 5, 2022

A.J. Brown is a little lighter in the wallet, which may cause the Eagles’ star pass-catcher to adjust his touchdown celebrations.

AJ Brown with 3 first-half touchdowns and a phenomenal celebration Taunting should be legal if you are playing this wellpic.twitter.com/bEt0HHqh7H — Pick Swap Media (@PickSwapMedia) October 30, 2022

Brown opened up against the Steelers, scoring on touchdown passes of 39 and 27 yards to put the Eagles up 14-7.

The star wide receiver and Jalen Hurts then hooked up for his third score of the half, a 29-yard score to put the Birds up 21-7. After that third score, Brown was hit with an unsportsmanlike penalty for pointing at Minkah Fitzpatrick and Ahkello Witherspoon.

A week later, after the Eagles win over the Texans, Brown is now promising to keep his hands to himself thanks to being $5,000 light for each point.

List

Eagles' PFF grades: Best and worst performers from 29-17 win over the Texans

List

Studs and duds from Eagles 29-17 win over Texans

List

National reactions: Eagles move to 8-0 for first time ever after win over Texans

List

What the Eagles are saying after 29-17 win over Texans on Thursday Night Football

Related

Eagles nominate assistant head coach Jemal Singleton for USAA Salute To Service Award Eagles move to 8-0 for first time in franchise history after 29-17 win over Texans

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire