Eagles WR A.J. Brown says he was drug tested after career day: 'This is not random'

A.J. Brown had the game of his life Sunday.

The next morning, a note from the league office awaited.

"I would have a drug test this morning huh lol," the Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver wrote on Twitter, tagging the NFL. He then referenced commissioner Roger Goodell, saying, "this is not random."

Under the NFL's drug testing program, which is jointly agreed upon with the NFL Players Association, 10 players are randomly selected each week by a computer program.

Brown set career highs for receiving yards (156) and touchdowns (three) against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 35-13 win. All three of Brown's scores from quarterback Jalen Hurts came in the first half and were plays of more than 25 yards (39, 27, 29), the first time that happened in an NFL game since 2019.

Since October 2020, at least 31 players have been suspended after violating the league’s policy for performance-enhancing drugs, according to a USA TODAY Sports database of more than 265 such suspensions since 2001. Twenty of those 31 suspensions were for six games.

