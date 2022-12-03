Eagles’ WR A.J. Brown looking to keep his emotions in check during matchup vs. Titans

My report for SportsCenter on Eagles-Titans, including Nick Sirianni’s message for A.J. Brown as he faces his old team. pic.twitter.com/t43fTLhpE2 — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) December 2, 2022

A.J. Brown is normally a cool, calm, and collected guy, but Sunday will likely bring out a different animal from the former Ole Miss star.

Brown wanted to be paid like one of the top wide receivers in the NFL, and after Tennessee balked at that notion, he was traded to the Eagles in a draft night swap that gave the Titans a first and mid-round pick.

He’ll face his former team on Sunday afternoon, and for Brown, the most important part of the day will be keeping his emotions in check.

“That’s my former team. It’s another game on the schedule,” he said Wednesday with, as expected, a throng of reporters crowding his NovaCare Complex locker. “Of course, I’m excited. Of course, it means a lot, but I’ve got to be professional about it, keep my emotions down, and just play. Like I said after the game (on Sunday against Green Bay), my job this week is to be as consistent as possible.

“So, regardless of who we’re playing, that’s my focus.”

Brown has 53 receptions, for 831 yards, and 7 touchdowns on the season, while drastically upgrading the Eagles’ wide receiving corps.

List

Eagles-Titans: 15 impact players to watch

List

Titans rule 3 players out for matchup vs. Eagles; Treylon Burks, Jeffery Simmons practice

List

NFL Week 13 picks: Who the 'experts' are taking in Eagles vs. Titans

List

NFL Week 13 TV coverage maps

Related

Giants had free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. in for a visit Titans had former Cowboys DE Tarell Basham in for a free agent visit Eagles rule out DE Robert Quinn for Week 13 matchup vs. Titans with knee injury Eagles-Titans: Mike Vrabel talks Jalen Hurts delivering from the pocket Eagles are hopeful that DT Jordan Davis can play in Week 13 matchup vs. Titans Titan' CB Kristian Fulton looking forward to matchup with Eagles' WR A.J. Brown

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire