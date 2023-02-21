Eagles WR A.J. Brown on Jalen Hurts' extension: 'You do not pay this man, just ship me off'

Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown is giving management an ultimatum.

During an appearance on "The Raw Room" podcast Monday, Brown implored Eagles general manager Howie Roseman to pay quarterback Jalen Hurts or trade him.

"I love Philly," Brown jokingly said. "And what I'm about to say: You do not pay this man, just ship me off wherever he's (about to) go. Listen, so you're talking about pressure? Howie, get it done."

Hurts, who was drafted out of Oklahoma by the Eagles in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, is heading into the final season of his rookie deal and is eligible for a contract extension. Although the Eagles fell short in Super Bowl 57 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Hurts set himself up for a big payday with 374 total yards, one touchdown by air and three touchdowns on the ground, a Super Bowl record for quarterbacks.

Hurts finished second in MVP voting behind Patrick Mahomes and finished the season with 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns. Brown, who was traded by the Tennessee Titans during the 2021 draft, finished with a career-high 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first year with the Eagles.

Last week, Roseman said it would be "impossible to keep every single person on this team," but noted that the Eagles are committed to locking down Hurts' future.

"Obviously we want to keep our best players here for the long term, and he’s certainly one of our best players," Roseman said. "We’ll keep all contract talks internal, but we definitely would like to keep Jalen Hurts here long-term."

Roseman continued: "I think we have a good sense of what we need to do here. We have a little bit of time here to kind of figure it out and get away and discuss that. At the end of the day, the most important thing is keeping our best players here and Jalen is certainly one of our best players."

