Eagles WR A.J. Brown gifts $25K to his high school football team during 7-on-7 camp

A.J. Brown may be a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, but his heart is still with the young athletes and kids in Starkville, Mississippi.

Brown hosted a 7-on-7 camp at his alma mater, Starkville High School on Saturday, and afterward, gifted the football program $25,000 according to Grace Ybarra of WCBINEWS.

AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) surprised his high school football team, Starkville HS, with $25k today at his 7-on-7 camp. We’ll have more tonight at 6 and 10 on @WCBINEWS. pic.twitter.com/ponTyFOQjG — Grace Ybarra (@gnybarra) June 11, 2022

Brown, 24, graduated from Starkville High in 2016 and went on to star at Ole Miss with DK Metcalf.

In his senior season at Starkville, he led the Yellow Jackets to the MHSAA 6A football state championship after catching 83 passes for 1,371 yards and 13 touchdowns.

After playing three seasons at Ole Miss, Brown was drafted by the Titans in the second round (pick No. 51) of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Brown just finished his third season with the Titans, before a blockbuster draft night trade with the Eagles that paired the wide receiver with close friend and quarterback, Jalen Hurts.

List

Ranking the 7 biggest Eagles additions this offseason

List

2022 NFL schedule: 17 Eagles related storylines to follow

List

8 takeaways from the Eagles' final week of OTAs

Related