Eagles WR A.J. Brown gets a random drug test after 3 TD performance vs. Steelers
I would have a drug test this morning huh lol 🙄 @NFL
— AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) October 31, 2022
A.J. Brown had a career-high in receiving yards and three touchdowns on Sunday and then woke up Monday morning to a random drug test.
Philadelphia’s star wideout tweeted out the news one morning after three scores in the first half and one dominating performance after he beat Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.
Brown had six receptions for 156 yards and helped the Eagles win their first seven games for only the second time in franchise history and first since 2004, when Donovan McNabb and Terrell Owens led the franchise to the Super Bowl.
