Eagles’ WR A.J. Brown fined $13K for his ‘whoopin’ the goalpost celebration in win over Titans

1
Glenn Erby
·1 min read

A.J. Brown vowed to keep his hands to himself after the win over Pittsburgh earlier this season, but the star pass catcher has been fined again for a post-touchdown celebration.

After catching a dime from quarterback Jalen Hurts and falling out of bounds while hitting the front pylon, Brown put a “whooping” on the goalpost after the touchdown, explaining that he still loves the Titans, but had to punish them.

The score was eventually reversed and Brown scored on a deep ball over Kristian Fulton to give Philadelphia an early lead.

The NFL didn’t think Browns’ celebration was hilarious, fining the wideout over $13,000 for his antics.

Brown logged eight catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns in the win over his former club.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

