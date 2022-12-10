Eagles’ WR A.J. Brown fined $13K for his ‘whoopin’ the goalpost celebration in win over Titans

A.J. Brown vowed to keep his hands to himself after the win over Pittsburgh earlier this season, but the star pass catcher has been fined again for a post-touchdown celebration.

After catching a dime from quarterback Jalen Hurts and falling out of bounds while hitting the front pylon, Brown put a “whooping” on the goalpost after the touchdown, explaining that he still loves the Titans, but had to punish them.

The score was eventually reversed and Brown scored on a deep ball over Kristian Fulton to give Philadelphia an early lead.

The NFL didn’t think Browns’ celebration was hilarious, fining the wideout over $13,000 for his antics.

#Eagles WR A.J. Brown was fined $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct for spanking the goal post with his towel after a TD catch in last week’s rout of the #Titans. The catch was reversed after review, but Brown scored again on the next snap. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 10, 2022

Brown logged eight catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns in the win over his former club.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire