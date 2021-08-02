Eagles WR DeVonta Smith to miss 2-3 weeks with knee sprain

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Luke Easterling
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Philadelphia Eagles will be without their first-round pick for the next few weeks.

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith suffered a knee sprain that will keep him out of action for the next two to three weeks, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The No. 10 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Smith should be back to full strength in plenty of time before the regular season begins next month.

Recommended Stories